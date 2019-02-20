New Video Shows Off Vive Cosmos VR Controllers

There’s still much to be learned about HTC’s Vive Cosmos — like release date, specs, and price — but Wednesday the company released a short teaser video giving a slightly better glimpse of the controllers in action.

The new controllers look a bit like rival VR headset Oculus Rift’s Touch controller, though reversed in some ways. Where the Rift’s Touch controllers feature a loop of plastic that frames your knuckles, the loop on the Cosmos controllers jut in the opposite direction, sticking up not down. The short handles on the Cosmos controllers end in a loop of plastic that is illuminated on the outside to help more precisely track movement. Inside that loop, where your thumb would naturally rest, is a thumbstick, and at least two buttons. On the underside of the handle, where your fingers would grip, are two triggers. The controller, according to HTC, will be “instantly compatible with your existing VR experiences.”

A video showing off the controllers in action runs just 23 seconds. The accompanying tweet calls the controllers gamer friendly and says they offer seamless tracking and are designed to give you greater control of your VR experience. More announcements surrounding the Cosmos will be coming to the official website, though no date was given for when that might happen.

The Vive Cosmos was announced during HTC’s CES press conference last month. The company said at the time that it could be powered by “more than just a PC” and eluded to possible mobile phone connectivity. It will include inside-out tracking.