Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation, Other Voice Actors For Defamation

CREDIT: Bandai Namco

Vic Mignogna, known for voicing Broly in the “Dragon Ball” series of games, films, and tv shows, filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and other charges against Funimation and other voice actors on Thursday, according to public court documents.

Fellow Funimation voice actors Monica Rial and Jamie Marchi, along with Rial’s fiance Ronald Toye, are also recipients of the suit. Mignogna’s suit stated that he is suing for interference in other work contracts and that the charges made against him accusing him of sexual harassment are false, and affected his career due to not only Funimation’s decision to no longer work with him, but conventions also cancelled his appearances.

Funimation is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Mignogna and his lawyer, Ty Beard of Beard Harris Bullock Hughes, are seeking “monetary relief over $1,000,000.00” in addition to other relief to which Mignogna “may be justly or equitably entitled.”

Related

Mignogna is perhaps best known for voicing Ed in “Fullmetal Alchemist,” and developed a massive fan following as a result of his voice work in numerous anime shows, films, and video games. A popular anime convention attendee, he was accused of sexual harassment by fans, in the form of hugging and kissing without consent. Some of the con attendees who said this happened were underage, and allegations go back as far as 2008. Some voice actors have also spoken out against Mignogna publicly.

The allegations surfaced on social media after the release of “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” last year. It seems that the Twitter posts of Rial, Marchi, and Toye could be used as evidence for the lawsuit, as the exposure the actors and Toye (noted as a “either a Funimation agent or employee” in the court documents) provided to accusations via tweeting and retweeting caused the matter to “go viral,” according to the court document. “One or more” of the defendants then “actively” defamed Mignogna to conventions, according to the court document.

“Barely a week later, Tammi Denbow … a Sony executive, informed Vic she was investigating three allegations of sexual harassment against him,” the document, which can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this story, stated.

CREDIT: vicsworld.net

Mignogna denied the allegations on his Twitter in a statement in January, calling the accusations “heartbreaking.”

“I would also like to sincerely apologize to anyone who ever felt my interaction with them (a hug or a kiss on the cheek or forehead) was crossing a line,” he wrote. “Never in a million years would it be my intent to make anyone feel uncomfortable.”

Mignogna revealed that he retained a law firm in February via Twitter.

“I have now very reluctantly retained a law firm as my last and only recourse to attempt to salvage my reputation and my 20-year career in this industry,” he wrote.

The official court document for Victor Migogna v Funimation is available below.

  Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation and Other

