×

Verizon Reportedly Working on Cloud Gaming Service

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Verizon

Verizon is currently alpha testing its own game streaming service, according to The Verge.

Verizon Gaming is currently up and running on the Nvidia Shield set-top box and will eventually make its way to Android smartphones, The Verge said. Games on the service can be played with a paired Xbox One controller.

Although Verizon has not advertised, or even acknowledged, the service’s existence, it’s quietly recruiting people to test it and the 135 games it offers. Participants are reportedly given a free Nvidia Shield, Xbox One controller, and login for the test and are rewarded with a $150 Amazon gift card afterwards. Right now, the trial is primarily focused on performance, Verizon recently wrote to participants in an email obtained by The Verge.

“At a later date, when we advance the product, our library will consist of most or all of the top games you are familiar with — but at this early stage we’re working on the engine and its parts,” it said.

The Verge also managed to get screenshots of the Verizon Gaming app and some of the titles it allegedly offers, including “Fortnite,” “Red Dead Redemption 2,” “God of War,” Battlefield V,” and “Destiny 2.” That’s an impressive slate of games, although it might not be entirely accurate. “God of War” is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and Sony hasn’t given any indication it plans to port it to other platforms.

Related

While the Verizon Gaming app already comes pre-installed on Nvidia Shield, Android testers will get to download it on Google Play later this month, The Verge said. This initial round of testing is scheduled to wrap up at the end of January.

Variety contacted Verizon to confirm whether or not this report is accurate, but the company did not immediately respond.

If the company is working on a cloud gaming service, it’s entering an increasingly crowded field. Microsoft unveiled its own service called Project xCloud in October. It reportedly runs on devices paired with an Xbox Wireless Controller via Bluetooth and it’s playable using touch input. Google is currently partnering with game publisher Ubisoft to test Project Stream, while Amazon is reportedly looking for publishing partners for its own cloud gaming service.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Digital

  • Verizon Reportedly Working on Cloud Gaming

    Verizon Reportedly Working on Cloud Gaming Service

    Verizon is currently alpha testing its own game streaming service, according to The Verge. Verizon Gaming is currently up and running on the Nvidia Shield set-top box and will eventually make its way to Android smartphones, The Verge said. Games on the service can be played with a paired Xbox One controller. Although Verizon has [...]

  • WWE WrestleMania 33 - Brock Lesnar

    Endeavor Video-Streaming Group Signs WWE, Which Ended Deal With Disney's BAMTech

    The newly formed Endeavor Streaming products and services division has announced wrestling-entertainment mainstay WWE as a marquee client. Previously, WWE had relied on BAMTech, now called Disney Streaming Services, to deliver its over-the-top WWE Network subscription service since its launch in early 2014. WWE’s agreement with Disney Streaming Services expired at the end of 2018 and [...]

  • Tidal Under Investigation in Norway Over

    Tidal Under Investigation in Norway Over ‘Fake Streams’

    Norway’s authority for investigation of economic and environmental crimes (Økokrim) has launched an investigation into claims that Tidal has falsified streaming numbers, the Norwegian publication Dagens Næringsliv (via Music Business Worldwide) reported this morning. Last year, the paper, which has aggressively investigated Tidal, accused the company of intentionally falsifying streaming numbers for Beyonce’s “Lemonade” and Kanye West’s [...]

  • Hotstar, Fox's Indian Streaming Service, Moves

    Hotstar, Fox's Indian Streaming Service, Moves Into Original Content With Big-Name Talent

    Fox and Star India’s leading OTT platform, Hotstar, is partnering with a plethora of top Indian talent to create original programming under the brand Hotstar Specials, the company announced Monday. Filmmakers who have signed up to create content for Hotstar include Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth: The Golden Age”), Neeraj Pandey (“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”), Kabir [...]

  • Spotify Strikes Deal With India’s T-Series

    Spotify Strikes Deal With India’s T-Series

    As widely speculated, Spotify and T-Series, India’s leading music and film company, have agreed to a global content deal, the companies announced today. The deal will see Spotify’s worldwide audience gain access to T-Series’ entire Indian song catalog, including Bollywood and regional movie soundtracks, as well as non-film albums and emerging artist content. The deal [...]

  • CES 2017 Las Vegas

    Nowhere to Be Found: 5 Notable MIAs at CES 2019

    The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) seems to have almost everything, ranging from the truly innovative to the slightly bizarre. But every year, there are a few things that don’t make it to the show floor. Some of these MIAs can tell you as much about the industry as its carefully choreographed announcements. With that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad