Untitled ‘Vampire: The Masquerade’ RPG in Works

A narrative RPG set in the “Vampire: The Masquerade” IP is in the works from Bigben Interactive, RPGSite reported Tuesday.

The French publisher revealed that Big Bad Wolf, creators behind “The Council,” are developing the project, which has not yet been titled. The game seems to be more closely tied to or inspired by the original “Vampire: The Masquerade” tabletop RPG.

This is a game separate from the in-development “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2” from Hardsuit Labs announced back in March.

The reveal came in a press release for Bigben’s announcements for its “Big Ben Week,” according to RPGSite.

“After a first foray into the ‘World of Darkness’ universe with ‘Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood,’ Bigben is proud to announce that its partnership with Paradox will be extended and that a game under the ‘Vampire: The Masquerade’ license is in development,” the press release stated. “Developed by Big Bad Wolf, creators of the episodic adventure game ‘The Council,’ the game aims to define a new genre: the narrative RPG, inspired by the rules of the tabletop RPG. The studio will share more information at Gamescom in August.”

A teaser trailer for Bigben Week 2019 posted to YouTube Tuesday features a flashing instance of the “Vampire: The Masquerade” logo, so perhaps the name of the narrative RPG game will be the same. We should know for sure come Gamescom, which is happening August 20 to 24 in Cologne, Germany.

For more on Paradox Interactive’s “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2” coming next year, check out the details on the lore of the game in this Variety story.