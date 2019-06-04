×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A Second ‘Vampire: The Masquerade’ Game Is Coming This Year

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Draw Distance

Publisher Paradox Interactive announced earlier this year it’s working on a sequel to the cult-classic role-playing game “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines.” Now, a second game based on the popular World of Darkness IP is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York” is a single-player narrative experience based on the tabletop game’s 5th edition, according to its official Steam description. It focuses on the conflict between two vampiric factions — the traditionalist Camarilla and the independent Anarchs. Players get to choose a character from one of several Vampire: the Masquerade Clans, each with their own unique powers, ethics, and dialogue lines. Character-oriented quests allow them to create their own coterie and build relationships with NPCs. Plus, there are multiple endings.

“‘Vampire: The Masquerade — Coteries of New York’ aims to translate the complex and fascinating world of vampires, their nightly struggles for power and attempts to hold on to their humanity, to a format previously unexplored by the brand — an atmospheric narrative experience,” said developer Draw Distance. “Think interactive story meets choices-that-matter; dark, atmospheric, emotional narration meets Telltale-like way of creating morally challenging dilemmas, answers to which are entirely up to the players, allowing them to reach one of a variety of possible endings.”

Formerly called iFun4All, Draw Distance is perhaps best known for its stealth/action game “Serial Cleaner.” Set in the 1970s, the story-driven title features a protagonist that cleans up murder scenes by disposing of the bodies and evidence. The Polish studio also just released a Wild West-themed base defense shooter called “Ritual: Crown of Horns.”

Since “Coteries of New York” is a fully licensed Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition game, its new narrative will be incorporated as official lore, Draw Distance said. It’s expected to launch in Q4 2019.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

  • Regina Hall Scary Movie Actors on

    Regina Hall on What Scared Her About ‘Scary Movie’

  • Billy Porter Talks New York AIDS

    Billy Porter on Living Through the AIDS Epidemic: ‘It Was a Dark, Dark Time’

  • Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Surviving

    Emilia Clarke: 'Daenerys Literally Saved My Life' After Two Brain Aneurysms

  • Actors on Actors: Julia Roberts and

    Actors on Actors: Julia Roberts and Patricia Arquette (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • A Second 'Vampire: The Masquerade' Game

    A Second 'Vampire: The Masquerade' Game Is Coming This Year

    Publisher Paradox Interactive announced earlier this year it’s working on a sequel to the cult-classic role-playing game “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines.” Now, a second game based on the popular World of Darkness IP is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year. “Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York” is a single-player [...]

  • Minecraft 10 year map

    'Minecraft' 10th Anniversary Map Gives Tour of Game's History

    “Minecraft” celebrated 10 years last month, but a special anniversary map is still available for players to enjoy, according to a news post on the official website for the game posted Saturday. The map, made by Blockworks, is a celebration of all things “Minecraft,” the popular sandbox-style game which allows players to craft their own [...]

  • PlayStation

    PlayStation 4 Party Update to Introduce Chat Transcription and 16-Player Groups

    PlayStation 4 is getting an update to its Party function, with the addition of chat transcription and 16-player groups, Sony announced on the Official Playstation Blog on Tuesday. Users can test out these new features by registering to Sony’s Preview Program, a beta testing program that gives PS4 owners the chance to test out new [...]

  • Tetris

    'Kid Chamelion' and 'Road Rash 2' Coming to Sega Genesis Mini This September

    Sega Genesis classics “Kid Chamelion” and “Road Rash 2” have joined a growing collection of retro games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini later this year. Sega announced on Tuesday the final 12 games coming to the mini console, which include “Tetris,” “Darius,” “Strider,” “Virtua Fighter 2,” “Alisia Dragoon,” “Columns,” “Dynamite Headdy,” “Monster World IV,” [...]

  • e3-watch-live-youtube

    YouTube's 10 Hours of E3 Coverage Includes Performers, Streamers, More

    YouTube is gearing up for an E3 presentation that will last 10 hours this Sunday and will include performances from performers, including Marshmello and Bastille, as well as appearances from game streamers, including JackSepticEye and Markiplier, according to a press release. E3 Live on YouTube is kicking off on Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. [...]

  • discord-nitro

    Discord Nitro Users Now Have Server Boosting Perks

    Discord Nitro subscribers can now boost servers which adds extra perks to the communication platform, the company revealed via a video announcement released on Tuesday. The new perk for Nitro users allows them to boost servers with various add-ons like extra emoji slots, higher audio quality, and other bonuses. Basically, improvements that all users in [...]

  • Play to Give campaign

    EA Donates $1 Million to Fight Against Online Toxicity

    Electronic Arts is kicking off its fourth annual Play to Give campaign with a $1 million contribution to three not-for-profit organizations fighting for inclusion in games and against online bullying. Players can participate by contributing to the United Nations’ HeForShe campaign, PACER’s Natinal Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label. The Play to Give campaign [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad