A Second ‘Vampire: The Masquerade’ Game Is Coming This Year

Publisher Paradox Interactive announced earlier this year it’s working on a sequel to the cult-classic role-playing game “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines.” Now, a second game based on the popular World of Darkness IP is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.

“Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York” is a single-player narrative experience based on the tabletop game’s 5th edition, according to its official Steam description. It focuses on the conflict between two vampiric factions — the traditionalist Camarilla and the independent Anarchs. Players get to choose a character from one of several Vampire: the Masquerade Clans, each with their own unique powers, ethics, and dialogue lines. Character-oriented quests allow them to create their own coterie and build relationships with NPCs. Plus, there are multiple endings.

“‘Vampire: The Masquerade — Coteries of New York’ aims to translate the complex and fascinating world of vampires, their nightly struggles for power and attempts to hold on to their humanity, to a format previously unexplored by the brand — an atmospheric narrative experience,” said developer Draw Distance. “Think interactive story meets choices-that-matter; dark, atmospheric, emotional narration meets Telltale-like way of creating morally challenging dilemmas, answers to which are entirely up to the players, allowing them to reach one of a variety of possible endings.”

Formerly called iFun4All, Draw Distance is perhaps best known for its stealth/action game “Serial Cleaner.” Set in the 1970s, the story-driven title features a protagonist that cleans up murder scenes by disposing of the bodies and evidence. The Polish studio also just released a Wild West-themed base defense shooter called “Ritual: Crown of Horns.”

Since “Coteries of New York” is a fully licensed Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition game, its new narrative will be incorporated as official lore, Draw Distance said. It’s expected to launch in Q4 2019.