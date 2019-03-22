×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines’ Sequel Coming in 2020

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paradox Interactive has announced a sequel to cult RPG “Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodline” is currently in the works, with plans for a release in 2020.

“Bloodlines 2” will see players take on the role of a fledgling vampire in the first-person stealth game, inhabiting a world of vampiric clans and political factions fighting to control the city. Game developer Brian Mitsoda, who worked as designer and writer of the original “Bloodlines,” is returning to the sequel as narrative designer.

“Created in an act of vampire insurrection, your existence ignites a blood war among the vampire factions who run Seattle,” reads the plot synopsis from the studio. “To survive, you’ll choose a clan and enter into uneasy alliances with the competing factions in a world which will react to every choice you make. Unleash your supernatural powers against your prey, but be mindful of your surroundings at all times or run the risk of breaking the Masquerade — the absolute law of secrecy that keeps Vampire society hidden from humanity.”

“Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2” will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is currently available for pre-order on PC through Steam, the Epic Store, GOG, and Paradox’s own store. Pre-orders will be available for console at a later date.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • 'Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines' Sequel

    'Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines' Sequel Coming in 2020

    Paradox Interactive has announced a sequel to cult RPG “Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodline” is currently in the works, with plans for a release in 2020. “Bloodlines 2” will see players take on the role of a fledgling vampire in the first-person stealth game, inhabiting a world of vampiric clans and political factions fighting to [...]

  • Epic Game Store Redesign, User Reviews,

    Epic Game Store Redesign, User Reviews, Gifting Inbound

    Epic Game Store is getting a redesign, user reviews, gifting, and much more over the coming year, the company announced during a talk at the Game Developers Conference Thursday. The talk kicked off with Epic Games outlining the store’s “core values.” Sergey Galyonkin, Epic Game Store’s director of publishing strategy, said those values are: a [...]

  • Hands-On With Nintendo Switch's Mixed Bag

    Hands-On With Nintendo Switch's Mixed Bag Labo VR Kit

    Nintendo is making a virtual reality headset … Well, Nintendo is making you make a VR headset out of cardboard. Announced earlier this month, the Nintendo Labo VR Kit is the fourth set in the company’s line of creativity minded Labo products, where players build their own “Toy-Con” controllers, then use them to play games [...]

  • Epic Talks Exclusives, Tencent, 'Metro' Backlash

    Epic Talks Exclusives, Tencent, 'Metro' Backlash

    After a short talk about the brief history and planned future for Epic Games Store, the people behind the service opened their GDC talk up to a packed room filled with developers. And those present didn’t hold back. They asked about how Epic would deal with porn in the store, if investor Tencent had any [...]

  • To Survive, ‘EverQuest’ Must Honor Past,

    To Survive, ‘EverQuest’ Must Honor Past, Embrace Future

    ‘EverQuest’ is 20 years old this year. Twenty-five expansions later, multiple spinoffs, a full sequel, and two high profile cancelations after its March 1999 release, the landmark MMO is still a regular destination for its most stalwart players. The tale of ‘EverQuest’s’ evolution is told in the original release’s technical requirements: Windows 95, 32 MB [...]

  • GameStop Appoints George Sherman as CEO

    GameStop Appoints George Sherman as CEO

    Video game retailer GameStop has appointed George Sherman as its new chief executive officer, effective Apr. 15, it announced on Wednesday. Sherman replaces Shane Kim, who’s served as interim CEO since May 2018. Shane, a former Xbox executive, took over the role after Michael Mauler resigned after just three months on the job. He reportedly [...]

  • STAR WARS-THEMED LAND MODEL AT D23

    Disney Parks Attraction Creators Compare Crafting Video Games With Real-World Experiences

    Building a playful, inviting experience in a Disney theme park is far from easy, and it’s also surprisingly similar to creating a successful video game. Today, in a Game Developers Conference talk entitled “Playing with magic: Interactive worlds and Walt Disney imagineering,” Walt Disney Imagineering’s Creative Director Sara Thacher and Executive Creative Director Brent D. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad