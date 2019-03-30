×

Valve Teases New VR Headset Valve Index

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Valve’s teasing what appears to be a new virtual reality headset called the Valve Index with an image and the note to “upgrade your experience May 2019.”

While there have been leaks about a Valve-designed virtual reality headset, the page for the Valve Index only features an image and those words.

The headset appears to have forward-facing cameras, an underside button, and a slider that could be for adjusting IDP. It seems likely that the new headset would not require external trackers, as with the recently announced Oculus Rift S, though that’s not entirely supported by the single image. It’s also impossible to tell if this headset would require a PC or be a standalone device like the Oculus Quest.

The fact that there’s no mention of HTC, which teamed up with Valve for the HTC Vive, means it’s likely that this will be a Valve-only product.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Digital

  • Valve Teases New VR Headset Valve

    Valve Teases New VR Headset Valve Index

    Valve’s teasing what appears to be a new virtual reality headset called the Valve Index with an image and the note to “upgrade your experience May 2019.” While there have been leaks about a Valve-designed virtual reality headset, the page for the Valve Index only features an image and those words. The headset appears to [...]

  • Bill-Rouhana-CSS-Entertainment-Crackle

    On Crackle Deal, Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Jump 36%

    Is it chicken soup for the AVOD soul that will create a category leader? Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, a relatively small entertainment and media company, is hoping to vault into one of the industry’s top ad-supported video-on-demand players through its deal to take control of Sony’s Crackle — the latest in its roll-up [...]

  • Denis Mukwege Boards 'Zero Impunity;' Indie

    Zero Impunity Partners With Mukwege Foundation; Indie Sales Unveils Trailer

    The global transmedia initiative “Zero Impunity” is joining forces with the Mukwege Foundation, the org created by Nobel Peace Prize winning Congolese doctor and activist Denis Mukwege. “Zero Impunity” combines investigative journalism and activism focused on ending the seemingly blanket impunity for sexual violence in current armed conflicts. Based on six in-depth investigations spearheaded by [...]

  • HDHomeRun Premium TV Subscription Service Shutting

    HDHomerun Pulls Plug on TV Streaming Service Following Hollywood Lawsuit

    SiliconDust, maker of the HDHomerun connected TV tuners, is getting out of the pay TV business, at least for now: The company has informed its users that it is shutting down its Premium TV service over the next 30 days. The news comes after major Hollywood studios had sued the company supplying SiliconDust with TV [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    What's Coming to Hulu in April 2019

    Can’t stop thinking about Elizabeth Holmes after watching HBO’s riveting documentary “The Inventor,” which exposed the Theranos scammer? Worry not, because come April, Hulu will be adding a slew of new titles to its slate, including “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine” from the same director, Alex Gibney, and it’s sure to contain more [...]

  • MLB - Facebook live streaming

    Facebook Cuts MLB Live-Streaming Schedule to Just Six Games for 2019

    Facebook is bringing live Major League Baseball games back to its video-streaming platform for a third straight year — but is coming to the plate with a much lighter schedule. Under the social network’s 2019 one-year renewal with the league, Facebook will carry six live, regular-season games (one per month) globally on Facebook Watch, excluding [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad