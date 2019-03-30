Valve Teases New VR Headset Valve Index

Valve’s teasing what appears to be a new virtual reality headset called the Valve Index with an image and the note to “upgrade your experience May 2019.”

While there have been leaks about a Valve-designed virtual reality headset, the page for the Valve Index only features an image and those words.

The headset appears to have forward-facing cameras, an underside button, and a slider that could be for adjusting IDP. It seems likely that the new headset would not require external trackers, as with the recently announced Oculus Rift S, though that’s not entirely supported by the single image. It’s also impossible to tell if this headset would require a PC or be a standalone device like the Oculus Quest.

The fact that there’s no mention of HTC, which teamed up with Valve for the HTC Vive, means it’s likely that this will be a Valve-only product.