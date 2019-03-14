Valve Expanding Steam Link Functionality So Gamers Can Play Anywhere

Valve is launching Steam Link Anywhere, a new feature for its streaming app that allows users to connect to their computers and play games from anywhere, it announced on Thursday.

The feature is currently available in early beta and is free of charge to all Steam users through the Steam Link device or app. Of course, people will need high upload speeds from their PCs and strong network connections to their Steam Link devices to take advantage, Valve said.

Steam Link was originally released as a hardware device in 2015, but Valve later discontinued it in favor of an app for mobile devices and smart TVs. It supports the Steam Controller over Bluetooth, as well as other Bluetooth controllers, mice, and keyboards. It normally works by connecting a mobile device to a host computer via a local network. Now, with Steam Link Anywhere, it will work outside the home as well.

Anyone who wants to use Steam Link Anywhere can access it by updating their Steam client to the beta build dated Mar. 13 or newer, Valve said.

Valve’s announcement comes less than a week before the 2019 Game Developers Conference, where Google will unveil its “vision for the future of gaming.” Rumors are that it plans to unveil a new game streaming device. Microsoft is also working on a game streaming service called Project xCloud. It demoed it in an episode of Inside Xbox earlier this week and said it will share more about it in the coming months.

Valve also released new Steam Networking Sockets APIs on Thursday, giving all Steam developers access to the same technologies and infrastructure used to support titles like “Dota 2” and “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.” That service is being offered free of charge to Steam developers.