Valve Retiring Non-Gaming Videos, Video Section From Steam

The video section of the Steam menu has been retired, and an undisclosed number of non-gaming video will be pulled from the Steam Store due to apparent lack of interest, according to a news update from Valve Tuesday.

The video section of the Steam Store had both paid and free content for Steam users, but Valve has decided to refocus its efforts and attentions to gaming-related videos, while also retiring the video section itself. Video content will still be offered on the store, but users will discover gaming-related video content through other means, such as searches and recommendations.

“In reviewing what Steam users actually watch, it became clear we should focus our effort on offering content that is either directly related to gaming or, is accessory content for games or software sold on Steam,” the announcement from Valve stated. “As part of this refocus, we have retired the Video section of the Steam Store menu with an expectation that video content is discovered via the associated game or software store page, or through search, user tags, recommendations, etc.”

Valve noted that previously purchased videos will still be available to users, but a “number” of non-gaming videos will be retired and no longer available for purchase in the weeks ahead.

The latest decision seems to be part of an ongoing effort from Valve to make the user experience on the Steam Store more relevant to consumer needs as it faces growing competition from the curated offerings of the Epic Games Store.