×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Valve Index VR Headset May Ship in June

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Valve accidentally revealed that its upcoming virtual reality headset has a tentative release date of June 15 in a product page, spotted by Twitter user Wario64 on Monday.

Valve teased its upcoming Valve Index over the weekend with only an image and a note saying “upgrade your experience May 2019.” Now, that note doesn’t appear on the teaser page.

Twitter user Wario64 found links to the product’s Steam store page, which list a “ship date” of June 15. It was apparent the store product page wasn’t ready for public view, as the description for the Valve Index Heaset contains lorem ipsum, which is a common filler or placeholder text. With that in mind, the June 15 date might not hold up.

Still, it’s exciting to see another view of the upcoming VR headset. The image on the product page shows a different view of the headset than was available with the weekend teaser. This picture gives a view of the integrated headphones on the device.

The page included some tech information on the headset, such as its supported inputs, DisplayPort 1.2 and USB 3.0 and graphics card recommendations (“Nvidia 1070 or better” according to the page).

Valve told The Verge on Monday that “The tech info on that page, while not comprehensive, is accurate,” and also noted that the ship date might change.

Valve will reveal more information on May 1, when pre-orders for the VR headset open.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • Inside PlayStation VR's Stunning 'Marvel's Iron

    Inside PlayStation VR's Stunning 'Marvel's Iron Man VR'

    Iron Man is a perfect fit for virtual reality. The helmet, the physicality of his powers, the embodiment of his armor, they all lend themselves to a VR experience. While “Marvel’s Iron Man VR” is proof of that, creating an authentic experience required nailing one iconic visual, and it wasn’t easy. “One of the things [...]

  • Sony PlayStation Network Refund Policy Now

    Sony PlayStation Network Refund Policy Now Lets Users Cancel Pre-Orders

    Sony updated its PlayStation refund policy with several new provisions, including the ability to cancel pre-orders. PlayStation 4 owners may now cancel pre-orders any time before the game’s release date, with their purchase being credited back to their PlayStation Network wallet. If the release date has passed at the time of the refund, users can [...]

  • 'Cuphead' Creator: Game's Difficulty is More

    'Cuphead' Creator Never Intended to Make the Game so Hard

    “Cuphead” isn’t so much hard as it is different. At least that’s Tyler Moldenhauer’s take on the game he helped create. “We never aimed to make it super hard,” Moldenhauer told Variety in a recent interview. “It was just that we kind of wanted to keep the action intense and that was sort of the [...]

  • 'Borderlands 3' Release Date Leaked, Coming

    'Borderlands 3' Release Date Leaked, Coming to Epic Games Store

    “Borderlands 3” will release September 13, according to a tweet from the official “Borderlands” Twitter account that has since been deleted. The tweet, which appears to have been unintentionally published on Monday, states “Mayhem is Coming September 13. Pre-order now for the Gold Weapon Skins Pack!” It also appears “Borderlands 3” will release on the [...]

  • Why Vlambeer Returned to its Roots

    Why Vlambeer Returned to Its Roots With 'Ultrabugs'

    The latest creation from Vlambeer — makers of odd little bits of play — is a game the duo of developers designed to be played in two-minute chunks called “Ultrabugs.” It’s a deliberate subversion of the current state of major titles, an antidote to the glut of living games like “The Division 2,” “Fortnite,” and [...]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Gets 'Alcatraz' Battle Royale Map

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is getting a new addition to its “Blackout” battle royale mode in the form of the “Alcatraz” map. The new map is set in a fog-filled island meant to guide players toward the facility at the top of a massive hill, where players can explore Alcatraz itself. There are [...]

  • Game Industry Notables Set to Appear

    Game Industry Notables Set to Appear at BAFTA Game Awards 2019

    The British Academy Games Awards 2019 is coming Thursday, and we’ve got details on how to watch and who to look out for at the big event. BAFTA previously released its list of nominees for the 2019 BAFTA Games Awards, but now we’ve got details on who’s attending and how to watch the event. Key [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad