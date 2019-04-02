Valve Index VR Headset May Ship in June

Valve accidentally revealed that its upcoming virtual reality headset has a tentative release date of June 15 in a product page, spotted by Twitter user Wario64 on Monday.

Valve teased its upcoming Valve Index over the weekend with only an image and a note saying “upgrade your experience May 2019.” Now, that note doesn’t appear on the teaser page.

Twitter user Wario64 found links to the product’s Steam store page, which list a “ship date” of June 15. It was apparent the store product page wasn’t ready for public view, as the description for the Valve Index Heaset contains lorem ipsum, which is a common filler or placeholder text. With that in mind, the June 15 date might not hold up.

Still, it’s exciting to see another view of the upcoming VR headset. The image on the product page shows a different view of the headset than was available with the weekend teaser. This picture gives a view of the integrated headphones on the device.

The page included some tech information on the headset, such as its supported inputs, DisplayPort 1.2 and USB 3.0 and graphics card recommendations (“Nvidia 1070 or better” according to the page).

Valve told The Verge on Monday that “The tech info on that page, while not comprehensive, is accurate,” and also noted that the ship date might change.

Valve will reveal more information on May 1, when pre-orders for the VR headset open.