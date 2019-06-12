‘Vader Immortal: Episode I’ Hits Oculus Rift This Month

“Vader Immortal,” the virtual-reality “Star Wars” experience starring one of cinema’s most iconic villains, will arrive on the Oculus Rift headset on June 20. Narrative designer Mohen Leo and ILMxLAB PR manager Bryan Bishop announced the news during a brief E3 Coliseum discussion about the VR experience.

Leo explained that users who already own the Oculus Quest edition of “Vader Immortal” will be granted access to download the Rift (or Rift S) version for free. He calls “Vader Immortal” on the Rift the “highest-quality version of the experience, visually, that we have.” The story — penned by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), and starring Scott Lawrence as Vader and Maya Rudolph as a droid named ZO-E3 — is episodic in nature. The experience currently available for Oculus Quest is dubbed “Episode I.”

“Step inside a galaxy far, far away with ‘Vader Immortal: Episode I.’ You are a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself,” the game’s Oculus listing says. “With the help of your droid companion, ZO-E3, you’ll navigate the dangers of the fortress, hone your lightsaber skills, and meet new characters along the way as you discover what Vader is up to.”

“Vader Immortal” launched on the Oculus Quest in May. It’s the first of a three-part series; there’s no word yet on when “Episode II” might be released.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.