Schell Games’ ‘Until You Fall’ Is VR Sword Fighting Game

Schell Games revealed its latest project, a “magic-infused” VR sword fighting game known as “Until You Fall.”

The upcoming title will find players mastering their own combat style as they take on humanoid creatures, monsters, and a variety of other threats. Roguelike elements ensure that they’ll still make progress, however, even if they happen to die. It’s got the potential for a dungeon crawling RPG written all over it, with fantasy characters, sword-wielding warriors, and melee fighters taking center stage in the game’s promotional artwork.

“We’re blending various styles of sword fighting to create an intense, real-time combat expe­ri­ence that hasn’t been seen before with VR,” said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games. The company has yet to announce which VR platforms “Until You Fall” will be headed to, but it’s planned for launch sometime in 2019.

Schell Games is the same developer behind “I Expect You To Die,” a virtual reality puzzler that tasks players with stepping into the role of an elite secret agent and solving riddles to get out of some particularly tight spots. While it’s unclear at this time exactly what type of game “Until You Fall” is, or what other gameplay elements it will feature, it’s certain to include much of the same personality seen in Schell’s earlier title.