Unity’s Latest Demo is Visually Stunning ‘The Heretic’ (Watch)

Unity’s annual Game Developer Conference keynote wrapped up Monday evening with an amazing visual treat: the latest creation from the company’s demo team.
The new creation, designed to show off all of the bells and whistles of the ever-evolving Unity game engine, is a short film called “The Heretic.”
The real-time cinematic runs at 30 frames per second at 1440p on a consumer-class desktop computer, according to the presenters.
While narratively compelling, the real point of Unity’s much-loved demos are to show off the chops of the game engine, with specific use of things like volumetric lighting, varying focal lengths, high-definition bloom effects, and cinematic controls.
Previous creations from the demo team include “Adam” and “Book of the Dead.”
