×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Unity Technologies Acquires Voice And Text Chat Provider Vivox

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Vivox

Unity Technologies, creator of the Unity game engine, acquired cross-platform voice and text communication provider Vivox, it announced on Tuesday.

Vivox will now be a wholly owned subsidiary and operate independently. The entire team, including founder and CEO Rob Seaver, will join Unity, but remain headquartered in Framingham, Mass.

Vivox is the only company currently offering cross-platform, 3D positional audio technology, Unity said. Its technology has been integrated into more than 125 games worldwide — including “Fortnite,” PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” and “League of Legends” — and it has over 100 million monthly active users.

“Vivox and Unity share a common mission: to empower creators and developers with the most powerful and accessible tools and services,” said Unity Technologies CEO John Riccitiello. “The ability for gamers to speak to each other, in real-time, is a requirement in connected games because players want to enjoy great moments together. With Vivox part of Unity, we’re excited to work with the team to make connected communications a seamless integration for devs and develop a future roadmap that takes in-game communications to exciting new places.”

Related

“It has always been our mission to provide game developers the easiest communications services for their games, regardless of platform, scale, or size,” said Seaver. “Unity touches more than three billion devices worldwide and over half of all mobile games are made on Unity, which means our partnership gives developers across the globe an easy entry point into building the creation of their dreams. We’re thrilled to become part of the Unity team.”

Tuesday’s acquisition follows a very public disagreement with Improbable, creator of a cloud platform service called SpatialOS that’s used in many online multiplayer games. Unity reportedly revoked the developer’s licenses after changing its terms of service to bar cloud platform services like SpatialOS from functioning with the Unity game engine. That same day, Improbable announced a new partnership with Epic Games, creator of the rival game engine Unreal. Unity later reinstated Improbable’s licenses and said the change was an attempt to “define what our terms mean for the cloud and an opportunity to make our business model clearer.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • Unity Technologies Acquires Voice And Text

    Unity Technologies Acquires Voice And Text Chat Provider Vivox

    Unity Technologies, creator of the Unity game engine, acquired cross-platform voice and text communication provider Vivox, it announced on Tuesday. Vivox will now be a wholly owned subsidiary and operate independently. The entire team, including founder and CEO Rob Seaver, will join Unity, but remain headquartered in Framingham, Mass. Vivox is the only company currently [...]

  • Razer Goes All in on Pink

    Razer Goes All in on Pink With 'Quartz Pink' Products

    Razer rolled out a new line on Tuesday of its peripherals and a Blade Stealth laptop in Quartz Pink. The company announced the release of eight new Quartz Pink peripherals alongside the laptop. The full list is below: Razer Basilisk mouse Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat Razer Huntsman keyboard Razer Kraken headset Razer Raiju Tournament [...]

  • 'Resident Evil 2' Remake Ships 3

    'Resident Evil 2' Remake Ships 3 Million Units in First Week

    Capcom’s updated take on survival horror classic “Resident Evil 2” shipped three million units globally in its first week, the publisher announced on Tuesday. The original “Resident Evil 2” released on the PlayStation console in 1998. It was later ported to other platforms and went on to sell 4.96 million copies cumulatively, making it the [...]

  • EA Stops Selling 'FIFA' Points in

    EA Stops Selling 'FIFA' Points in Belgium After Loot Box Crackdown

    Publisher Electronic Arts will stop selling FIFA Points in Belgium on both consoles and PC by Jan. 31, it announced in a post on its official website on Tuesday. The points are used to buy FIFA Ultimate Team packs, which contain player and consumable items used in the popular game mode. They’re essentially the “FIFA” [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Mobile Gets Bluetooth Controller Support

    'Fortnite' Mobile Gets Bluetooth Controller Support

    Bluetooth controllers are now supported on the Android and iOS versions of “Fortnite,” developer noted in its latest patch notes. The patch delivers support for most Bluetooth controllers on Android and MFi controllers for iOS, according to the note. It also disables phone vibrations once the gamepad is attached. Other mobile phone updates include delivering 60Hz [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    State Farm's Drops Into Esports Sponsorship With 'Fortnite' Player DrLupo

    Popular “Fortnite” player and Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is the first professional eSports player to be sponsored by American insurance company State Farm, it was announced on Tuesday. Terms of the sponsorship include State Farm support of DrLupo’s livestreams through branded replays, live in-stream stunts and product integration, event-based remote streams, sponsored giveaways, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad