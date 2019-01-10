Dispute Between Unity, Cloud Service Shuts Down Some Online Games

Online video games that use both the Unity game engine and the SpatialOS cloud platform are now at risk thanks to a recent change in Unity’s terms of service, according to SpatialOS developer Improbable.

Unity reportedly changed its terms of service to specifically disallow services like SpatialOS from functioning with its game engine, Improbable said in a blog post on Thursday. That means all games using both platforms, whether they’re live or in-development, are now in breach of Unity’s license terms.

“Worryingly, this change occurred during an open commercial negotiation with the company to find a way to do more together,” Improbable said. “In addition, Unity has revoked our ability to continue working with the engine for breaching the newly changed terms of service in an unspecified way. This will affect our ability to support games.”

Unity’s actions have done immediate harm to a variety of gaming projects, Improbable said, including those from “extremely vulnerable” or small-scale developers. While it can’t say exactly how many studios are affected, a representative told Variety via email a number of them have had to take their games offline.

Spilt Milk Studios uses both Unity and SpatialOS for its sci-fi MMO “Lazarus.” It temporarily shut down servers on Thursday. “We’re not quite sure what’s going on,” the studio tweeted. “We were told that access to the servers would be revoked by 2:30 p.m. today, but it seems that’s not the case. Until either the servers are forced down or we’re told to turn them off, we’ll keep ‘Lazarus’ live.”

UPDATE: Lazarus is back up. We're not quite sure what's going on – we were told that access to the servers would be revoked by 2:30pm today but it seems that's not the case. Until either the servers are forced down or we’re told to turn them off, we’ll keep Lazarus live. — Spilt Milk 💦 (@SpiltMilkStudio) January 10, 2019

Bossa Studios’ “Worlds Adrift” also uses both platforms, but said it’s currently “operating as normal.” “Bossa’s main priority is you, our players. Whatever is happening in the background outside of our control, our focus is ensuring players are looked after and your memorable experiences in the game are protected,” it said on Twitter. “Rest assured you will be the first ones to know if this situation causes any disruption to your experience.”

Attention Travellers, We’ve just been made aware there is a situation developing between Improbable (makers of SpatialOS, the technology underpinning the Worlds Adrift servers) and Unity (the technology we use to create the game itself). The details are still sparse. — Worlds Adrift (@WorldsAdrift) January 10, 2019

Variety tried to contact Unity for comment and will update this story when we hear back.