‘Unexplored 2’ Reveal Trailer Hints at a Colorful World to Discover

“Unexplored 2,” a followup to “Unexplored” has a reveal trailer hinting at a beautiful world for players to discover, as seen at the PC Gaming Show on Monday.
This story is developing.
If you can’t catch the PC Gaming show stream, you can still check out our coverage of the event on Monday ahead of E3 2019. E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.
More Actors on Actors:
Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo
Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)
Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)
Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse
Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'
jgNfVeth
Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'
Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)
Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death
Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)
Torn Banner Studios announced “Chivalry 2” Monday at E3. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, [...]
Gaming collectibles creator My Arcade and games accessories manufacturer Bionik are presenting a new lineup of retro mini-arcades and innovative Nintendo Switch accessories, respectively, at E3 this week. My Arcade will be showing off its portable retro console Retro Champ, available for $79.99, which plays both NES and Famicom cartridges while also supporting HDMI output [...]
“Mosaic” comes out later this year from Krillbite Studio and publisher Raw Fury. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic [...]
Ominux Games’ “Starmancer,” an upcoming futuristic colony-building sim described as “Dwarf Fortress” in Space, is the next game to join publisher Chucklefish’s roster of indie open-world action games. Announced on Monday during The PC Gaming Show at E3 2019, in “Starmancer,” players assume the role of an artificial intelligence and build, then expand a colony. [...]
The eagerly awaited “Vampire: The Masquerade” video-game sequel got a new gameplay trailer during E3’s PC Gaming press conference on Monday. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early [...]
We got our first look at the upcoming “Evil Genius 2” on Monday during the 2019 PC Gaming Show, and the game looks like a playful take on dominating the world. “Evil Gnius 2: World Domination” will be a followup to Rebellion’s “Evil Genius,” which came out back in 2004. This story is developing. If [...]
GameStop plans to buy back 12 million shares in the company, it was announced on Monday. This comes just months after the retailer predicted dismal 2019 sales and experienced its biggest drop in stock value since 2004. So far it’s had a positive result. Shares in the company jumped 7.2% after GameStop laid out its [...]