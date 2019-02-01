Ubisoft Apologizes For Government Shutdown Joke in ‘The Division 2’ Email

Publisher Ubisoft is apologizing to fans after making a joke about the recent U.S. government shutdown to promote the upcoming private beta for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” an online shooter set in a post-pandemic Washington, DC where civil war has broken out between survivors and marauders, but it’s totally not political, you guys.

“Come see what a real government shutdown looks like in the Private Beta,” the email’s subject line said, according to screenshots posted on gaming forum ResetEra. The email included the image of a heavily-armed female Division agent wearing American flag bandanas looking at a burning U.S. Capitol building.

Ubisoft later sent a follow-up claiming the first marketing email was “sent in error.” “This was a grave breakdown in process and we apologize for this error and the offensive subject line of the email,” it said. “We recognize the very real impact of the United States government shutdown on thousands of people and did not intend to make light of the situation.”

Although the sequel is set in the nation’s capital, Ubisoft went out of its way to distance “The Division 2” from current American politics in a June interview with Polygon.

“It’s not a political statement,” said Terry Spier, creative director at Red Storm Entertainment, which is helping Massive Entertainment develop the game. “No, we are absolutely here to explore a new city.”

“Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” is expected to launch on Mar. 15 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The digital PC version is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft recently announced.