Ubisoft Teases New ‘Ghost Recon’ Game Reveal on May 9

It looks like Ubisoft is getting ready to reveal the next entry in the “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” tactical military shooter franchise. The publisher is holding a world premiere event on Thursday, May 9, it teased on social media on Monday.

Fans can watch the official announce trailer at 11:30 a.m. PDT on Twitch, YouTube, or the “Ghost Recon” website.

Calling all Ghosts. Tune into the #GhostRecon World Premiere event May 9 at 11:30 am PT. ❤️ this Tweet to watch the Official Announce Trailer on May 9! pic.twitter.com/n7emQ6M0p7 — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) May 6, 2019

The “Ghost Recon” series debuted in 2001. The latest entry, “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands,” came out in 2017 and is the first game in the franchise to feature an open world environment. Last week, Ubisoft released new content for “Wildlands” that potentially hints at where it’s going with the next installment. The free update, called “Operation Oracle” gives players two brand-new missions featuring actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “The Punisher”) as Major Cole D. Walker. As Ubisoft puts it, he’s “a fellow Ghost Team Leader with his own agenda.” The missions involve extracting a Skell Tech engineer that’s been arrested by Unidad. This asset knows sensitive U.S. industrial secrets and needs protecting.

“During Operation Oracle, you will uncover information that will redefine loyalty. Make sure you explore thoroughly, Ghosts,” Ubisoft teased in the patch notes. “What you will discover here might very well set the scene for the future.”