×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ubisoft Teases New ‘Ghost Recon’ Game Reveal on May 9

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ubisoft

It looks like Ubisoft is getting ready to reveal the next entry in the “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” tactical military shooter franchise. The publisher is holding a world premiere event on Thursday, May 9, it teased on social media on Monday.

Fans can watch the official announce trailer at 11:30 a.m. PDT on Twitch, YouTube, or the “Ghost Recon” website.

The “Ghost Recon” series debuted in 2001. The latest entry, “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands,” came out in 2017 and is the first game in the franchise to feature an open world environment. Last week, Ubisoft released new content for “Wildlands” that potentially hints at where it’s going with the next installment. The free update, called “Operation Oracle” gives players two brand-new missions featuring actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “The Punisher”) as Major Cole D. Walker. As Ubisoft puts it, he’s “a fellow Ghost Team Leader with his own agenda.” The missions involve extracting a Skell Tech engineer that’s been arrested by Unidad. This asset knows sensitive U.S. industrial secrets and needs protecting.

“During Operation Oracle, you will uncover information that will redefine loyalty. Make sure you explore thoroughly, Ghosts,” Ubisoft teased in the patch notes. “What you will discover here might very well set the scene for the future.”

Related

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    'Detective Pikachu' Coming to 'Pokémon Go' in Limited-Time Event

    The Pokémon Company and game developer Niantic are celebrating the theatrical release of “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” by putting some movie-inspired content into “Pokémon Go,” they announced on Monday. Starting on May 7, players of the popular augmented reality game can catch a Pikachu wearing a deerstalker hat. They will also have more encounters with select [...]

  • Xbox Controller With Braille Capability (Could

    Xbox Controller With Braille Capability (Could Be) in the Works

    A new Xbox controller with “braille input and output and with haptic feedback” is seemingly in the works by Microsoft, according to a pending patent application spotted by Let’sGo Digital. The document details the device and how it would work, and shows diagrams of six paddles attached to the underside of the controller which allow [...]

  • Extended Look at 'MediEvil,' New Game

    Extended Look at 'MediEvil,' New Game Coming to Next PS4 State of Play

    The next State of Play will show off the upcoming remake of “MediEvil” and a first look at a new game on Thursday, Sony revealed in a PlayStation blog post on Monday. The State of Play broadcast is coming on Thursday, May 9 at 3:00 PST. The broadcast will only be about 10 minutes, according [...]

  • No 'Star Citizen' Release Date in

    'Star Citizen': Still No Release Date in Sight, Work Environment is 'Chaotic' (Report)

    Twenty former employees who worked on “Star Citizen” detailed their experiences, revealing that the nearly $300 million crowdfunded game seems destined to never release, according to a recent report from Forbes. “Chaotic” is how the work environment at Cloud Imperium Games was described, and that chaos seems to come, in large part, from co-founder Chris [...]

  • Original "God of War" Director Working

    Original "God of War" Director Working On a Horror Game

    David Jaffe, best known as the director of the original “God of War,” is working on a single-player horror game, he revealed on Twitter last week. “I’m designing/writing something new these days,” Jaffe wrote in a tweet on April 28. “It’s a single player, horror game that is attempting something new with in-game storytelling and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad