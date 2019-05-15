Ubisoft Pirate Game ‘Skull & Bones’ Suffers Another Delay

The release date for Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” is being pushed back to an unspecified date, and the title won’t be making an appearance at this year’s E3, according to a tweet on its official Twitter feed.

“We’re going to batten down the hatches and push back on the game’s arrival — this is a challenging news for us all, but it’s what’s needed to make ‘Skull & Bones’ as awesome as it can be,” Ubisoft said. “Our focus remains on quality first and we’re grateful for your undying support.”

“Skull & Bones” is a multiplayer action title promising both solo and co-op gameplay, where people can choose a captain, establish a hideout, recruit a crew, and battle in a variety of game modes. This is the second time Ubisoft is delaying the anticipated title. The publisher first revealed the project at its E3 2017 press conference. It later announced it was pushing the game back and giving it a 2019-2020 release window in a May 2018 earnings report.

Ubisoft doesn’t have a new release date for the game right now, it tweeted on Wednesday. Instead, it said it’s choosing to let the team take the time it needs to make “Skull & Bones” awesome for future players.”

“Rest assured that we are working as hard as ever to make sure the game is going to be as great as possible, and quality remains our number one focus,” producer Karl Luhe said in a video.