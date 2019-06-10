Ubisoft’s ‘Roller Champions’ Gets Uplay Demo Today

Ubisoft announced a roller-derby sim called “Roller Champions” Monday at E3. Players can try it free on Uplay from June 10 to 14.
This story is developing.
Ubisoft announced a roller-derby sim called “Roller Champions” Monday at E3. Players can try it free on Uplay from June 10 to 14.
This story is developing.
The Square Enix press conference is coming Monday, and you can watch it in its entirety right here on Variety. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. PT (that’s 9:00 p.m. for you east coast folks!), and you can watch along by clicking play on the video above. We’re not sure exactly what Square Enix has [...]
Ubisoft has announced “Gods & Monsters,” a new project from the team that made 2018’s “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.” It’s coming out February 25, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. The publisher describes the game as “a storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods. [...]
Ubisoft announced a roller-derby sim called “Roller Champions” Monday at E3. Players can try it free on Uplay from June 10 to 14. This story is developing.
“The Division 2” will have a free weekend to play starting Friday, just ahead of a major content update bringing exciting new missions to the game, as revealed Monday during the Ubisoft press conference. Ubisoft also revealed what the year ahead of new content will look like for the game. We got a trailer for [...]
Actor Jon Bernthal, known for his roles on “The Walking Dead” and “Punisher,” took the stage during Ubisoft’s E3 press conference, but he wasn’t alone. Bernthal was accompanied by his rescue pit bull Bam Bam, for no clear reason aside from the fact that dogs are great. Dogs don’t play any clear pivotal role in [...]
“Tom Clancy’s Rainbox Six: Quarantine” was announced Monday at E3. A new video on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel has the first details. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early [...]
Netflix has bought distribution to Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s The Division,” a video game adaptation starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal. David Leitch, whose credits include “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs & Shaw,” is directing the project, which was announced Monday at E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Rafe Judkins is adapting the screenplay. The story [...]