Ubisoft Donates To Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration Efforts

By

Ubisoft is donating €500,000 to restoration and reconstruction efforts of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in addition to giving away “Assassin’s Creed Unity” for free.

The team is making these moves in an act of solitary with Ubisoft’s fellow Parisians and “everyone around the world moved by the devastation the fire caused.” The “Assassin’s Creed” developer took to its official blog with an explanation detailing its plans to assist those affected by the loss of the country’s iconic landmark.

Additionally, Ubisoft will be giving away “Assassin’s Creed Unity” for free for PC players “for anyone who wants to enjoy it.” It can be downloaded via Uplay PC or directly via the Ubisoft Store. The team wanted to “give everyone the chance to experience the majesty and beauty of Notre Dame the best way we know how,” referring to the massive in-game version of the structure that can be found and scaled. Players can also look around inside the cathedral.

“When we created Assassin’s Creed Unity, we developed an even closer connection with this incredible city and its landmarks – one of the most notable elements of the game was the extraordinary recreation of Notre Dame,” said Ubisoft.

“Video games can enable us to explore places in ways we never could have otherwise imagined. We hope, with this small gesture, we can provide everyone an opportunity to appreciate our virtual homage to this monumental piece of architecture.”

“Assassin’s Creed Unity” first debuted five years ago in 2014 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

