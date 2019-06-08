×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ubisoft: Our Games May Avoid Political Messages, But They Aren’t Apolitical

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Division
CREDIT: Ubisoft

Ubisoft games are not apolitical in spite of avoiding making explicit political messages, says Vice President of Editorial at Ubisoft Tommy Francois.

In a blog posted on Thursday, Francois took to the official Ubisoft website to clarify the company’s position on political statements, writing that while Ubisoft games are often inspired by real-world people, places, politics, and issues affecting society, the aim is ultimately present a “360-degree view of life.”

“…Our goal is to give players all the information we can, and then let them choose which sides of our game worlds they want to explore. We want them to decide what they like, what they don’t like, and if and how to change their minds or the way they play based on that information. It’s about more freedom for the players.”

“If my game was set during the Vietnam conflict, for example, we would want the Viet Minh, the Viet Cong … basically everyone’s point of view,” he said. “And that relates back to people making up their own opinions and our ability to create more mature games that are nuanced, versus being black or white.”

Related

Ubisoft has taken heat recently for its reluctance to offer a clear political message in its game, from the post-apocalyptic America of “The Division” to the religious cults of “Far Cry 5.”

Responding to a question of whether there are any lines the company won’t cross or points of view that are not worth exploring, Francois says generally speaking no. “As we are building the game, in most instances, there tends to be self-censorship that we actually fight,” Francois said. “My boss, Serge Hascoet, the CCO [Chief Creative Officer] for Ubisoft, has often told teams, ‘I have never had to censor you guys. You censor yourselves. Please push me and make us consider whether we should censor you, because it would be proof that you’re saying things. And I’d rather have this problem.'”

“We believe that ultimately, in the future, players should be able to go in the game world, have as many different experiences as they want, experience as many different political views as they want, as many religions as they want … as many different fantasies as they want.”

Ubisoft is holding a world premiere event for its new “Ghost Recon” title on Thursday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. PDT. It will stream on TwitchYouTube, and the “Ghost Recon” website.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • Division

    Ubisoft: Our Games May Avoid Political Messages, But They Aren’t Apolitical

    Ubisoft games are not apolitical in spite of avoiding making explicit political messages, says Vice President of Editorial at Ubisoft Tommy Francois. In a blog posted on Thursday, Francois took to the official Ubisoft website to clarify the company’s position on political statements, writing that while Ubisoft games are often inspired by real-world people, places, [...]

  • IKIN-Photo-One

    IKIN Raises Over $5 Million in Funding in Effort to Make Personalized Holograms

    Ikin, Inc. successfully raised more than $5 million in private funding for RYZ, which it claims will be “the world’s first true 3D hologram platform” in a press release sent out on Friday. This technology will allow any person to create personalized 3D holograms which can be made using a smartphone. The free-standing holograms can [...]

  • Marvel's Avengers

    How to Watch Square Enix Live, Including the Reveal of 'Marvel's Avengers,' at E3

    Square Enix is holding an E3 press conference on Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch the event live on your platform of choice — Mixer, Twitch, or YouTube — via the company’s own website. The presser’s headlining title is probably the long-awaited “Marvel’s Avengers,” which was first teased back at [...]

  • John Riccitiello Chief Executive Officer of

    Former Unity Exec Files Lawsuit Alleging CEO Sexually Harassed Her, Others

    The former Unity vice president of global talent acquisition filed a lawsuit this week against the company and ten of its employees alleging sexual harassment from CEO John Riccitiello and others in management positions as well as retaliation for reporting it and unlawful termination. In a statement to Variety, Unity denied the allegations found in [...]

  • sims-4-island

    'The Sims 4' Island Living Pack Bringing New Fashion, Fun This Summer

    “The Sims 4” is getting a new expansion pack called “Island Living” this summer, as revealed at EA Play on Saturday. The expansion will bring lots of water activities for Sims to do, from snorkeling and jet skiing to just enjoying the water and sand or sunbathing on the beach. Sims can also interact with [...]

  • Madden 20

    EA Sports Shows Off Gameplay From Upcoming 'Madden 20'

    EA Sports shared all-new gameplay footage from the forthcoming “Madden 20” at EA Play on Saturday. Highlights from the new NFL game include signature abilities and animations specific to individual players. EA says that unique player ratings will also be more accurate to their real-world counterparts. “The story for each game in ‘Madden NFL 20’ [...]

  • Battlefield V

    DICE to Raise 'Battlefield V's' Max Rank, Introduce Private Matches, Add New Maps

    “Battlefield V” players are getting private matches, new maps, and more in the coming months, DICE announced at EA Play on Saturday. In the coming weeks and months, “Battlefield V’s” maximum rank will be raised from 50 to 500, giving players added incentive to stick with the game as new maps and modes continue to be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad