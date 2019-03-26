Ubisoft Announces Second VR Escape Room ‘Beyond Medusa’s Gate’

×
Ubisoft Blue Byte is debuting a new experience on the Ubisoft Escape Games platform in the form of “Beyond Medusa’s Gate.”

“Beyond Medusa’s Gate” is the second location-based VR escape room experience from Ubisoft Blue Byte, and it’s set to debut this May at locations throughout the United States and Europe. It’s set to build on Blue Byte’s first VR escape room “Escape the Lost Pyramid,” and will be featured exclusively at location-based entertainment centers for co-op multiplayer VR.

Two to four players can team up, each given 60 minutes to find their way out of an Aegean coastal cave, set in the recreation of Ancient Greece from “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.” The legendary ship of the Argonauts is located in the cave. Players must work together, utilize problem-solving skills, and impeccable timing to solve various puzzles and make their way out of the room. They can also choose avatars out of six different characters that may be customized with Ancient Greek accessories.

“Beyond Medusa’s Gate continues the legacy of our game design and storytelling expertise, pushing the Escape Room experience category with memorable state-of-the-art VR experiences that go beyond what is physically possible,” said Cyril Voiron, executive producer on Ubisoft’s escape games.

Additional information about Ubisoft’s various Escape Game titles can be found at their official website. Over 100 locations will feature the game, though the complete list hasn’t been published just yet.

