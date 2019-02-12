Ubisoft And Mozilla Announce A.I. Coding Assistant Clever-Commit

Video game publisher Ubisoft is working with Mozilla to develop an artificial intelligence coding assistant called Clever-Commit, head of Ubisoft La Forge Yves Jacquier announced during DICE Summit 2019 on Tuesday.

Clever-Commit reportedly helps programmers evaluate whether or not a code change will introduce a new bug by learning from past bugs and fixes. The prototype, called Commit-Assistant, was tested using data collected during game development, Ubisoft said, and it’s already contributing to some major AAA titles. The publisher is also working on integrating it into other brands.

“Working with Mozilla on Clever-Commit allows us to support other programming languages and increase the overall performances of the technology. Using this tech in our games and Firefox will allow developers to be more productive as they can spend more time creating the next feature rather than fixing bugs. Ultimately, this will allow us to create even better experiences for our gamers and increase the frequency of our game updates,” said Mathieu Nayrolles, technical architect, data scientist, and member of the Technological Group at Ubisoft Montreal.

Mozilla is assisting Ubisoft by providing programming language expertise in Rust, C++, and Javascript. The technology will also help the company ship more stable versions of its Firefox internet browser.

“We are very excited to work with Ubisoft and to contribute to the development of Clever-Commit,” said Sylvestre Ledru, lead of Firefox release and quality management. “Fixing bugs is a time-consuming and resource-intensive process. Even more so for large and complex bodies of code like browsers and AAA games. By incorporating Clever-Commit into our developer workflow, we will improve Firefox’s code-writing process by spotting bug patterns and flagging past patches earlier, at a stage when fixing a bug is a lot cheaper than upon release.”