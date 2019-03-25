Two New Versions of the Nintendo Switch Planned for Summer (Report)

Nintendo is working on two new versions of its Switch console that are likely to release this summer, sources told The Wall Street Journal Monday.

The two new versions of the popular console will be targeted at completely opposite consumer groups: “avid videogamers” and casual gamers, according to Bloomberg.

Along with new versions of its popular console to boost sales, Nintendo plans to release enticing software offerings this year, including the new “Animal Crossing” entry for the Switch announced back in September of last year. While Nintendo hasn’t officially announced a release date for “Animal Crossing,” the new mainline entry is in high demand and would likely convince core fans of the series to purchase a Switch console, so it makes sense that Nintendo would release not too far from the release of new versions of the Switch to boost sales.

One of the new versions of the Switch will have “enhanced features” but will not be as powerful as other current-gen consoles, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One X, according to “parts suppliers and software developers for Nintendo who have access to a prototype of the machine,” who spoke to Bloomberg.

The version aimed at casual gamers will have some features cut in order to offer a lower price point, such as the vibration feature in its controllers.

“The company judged the new Switch models won’t need the vibration feature because there wouldn’t be many games released using the full benefit of it,” an “official familiar with the plans” told Bloomberg.

This cheaper version could be a successor for the Nintendo 3DS, which Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa noted last month as being a necessary console offering with its low price point for young players. However, Nintendo does want to entice more people to buy a Switch, and even wants to convince families to buy more than one Switch per household.

“Going forward, we aim to generate such demand among consumers as they feel like ‘I want to have my own Nintendo Switch console’ through measures such as software offerings,” Furukawa stated in a question and answer session following its earning’s report in February. “Not necessarily so that each person will have one, but so that each household will have multiple Nintendo Switch consoles.”

The new versions are likely to be revealed at E3 2019, which will be held June 11 to 13. Rumor has it that the consoles themselves will release a few months after the announcement, but we’ll have to stay tuned for more information.