Two New Sony PSVR Bundles Coming This Month

CREDIT: Sony

Sony’s pushing PS VR with two new bundles coming out later this month, as revealed Wednesday in a post on the official PlayStation blog.

The games offered up are varied in genre, from action to horror to sports, showcasing the growing range of PS VR titles.

The first bundle includes the games “Blood & Truth” and “Everybody’s Golf VR,” The bundle costs $349.99 and it’s coming out on May 28 to coincide with the release of “Blood & Truth.”

The bundle includes the PS VR system, a PlayStation camera,  a demo disc, two PlayStation Move controllers, a physical copy of “Blood & Truth,” and a digital code for “Everybody’s Golf VR.”

The next bundle up is for “Trover Saves the Universe!” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted.” The latter is a VR version of the horror game made famous with its jump scares and creepy animatronics.

Trover Saves the Universe!” is a game from the mind of Justin Roiland, co-creator of “Rick and Morty.” The game is coming out May 31, the same day as the release of the bundle. Players have to do like the title says, and save the universe after Trover’s pups are kidnapped. The game is also coming to PC next month.

This bundle is priced at a more wallet-friendly $299.99. It also includes a PS VR system, a PlayStation camera, and a demo disc. Both games are digital vouchers, not physical copies.

