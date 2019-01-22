Video Games Took Twitter By Storm in 2018, Amassing 1 Billion Tweets

Video games were a hot topic on in 2018, with over 1 billion tweets made about the medium globally that year alone.

Rishi Chadha, ’s Head of Gaming Content Partnerships, took to the official Twitter blog with a series of insights on the video game industry and its massive influence on the social media platform. A massive amount of users, it turns out, were engaged with the topic on a global scale, as fans took to Twitter to discuss new game releases, chat about their favorite esports teams, and post gaming moments they couldn’t wait to share with friends.

Out of the top ten global regions that tweeted the most in 2018, Japan took to the top spot, with the United Staes and the United Kingdom rounding out the top three positions. France and Korean followed suit for the top five regions that contributed to the massive amount of gaming tweets.

In terms of the games fans got chatty about, the number-one most-tweeted about games in 2018 may surprise you. “Fate/Grand Order” (@fgoproject) too the number one spot, followed by “Fortnite” (@FortniteGame) and “Monster Strike (@MStrikeOfficial). Technically, all three are mobile titles, though “Fortnite” tweets could also include the game on other platforms. Games like “Splatoon” (@SplatoonJP) and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (@PUBG) rounded out the top five, with names like “Super Smash Bros.” (@NintendoAmerica) and “Overwatch” (@PlayOverwatch) appearing further down the list.

In terms of favorite esports franchises and players, FaZe Clan (@fazeclan) dominated the charts, followed by OpTic Gaming (@opticgaming) and Cloud9 (@cloud9), with players like Seth Abner (@OpTic_Scumper), Felix Lengyel (@xQc) and Juan DeBiedma (@LiquidHbox) taking over the conversation .

There was a veritable smorgasbord of gaming events in 2018 as well, and Twitter users loved to chat about each one. E3 2018 was the hottest topic of them all, netting nearly 15 million tweets on its own, though Tokyo Game Show 2018 and The Game Awards 2018 closely followed suit. The Game Awards and Twitter teamed up to present the first-ever #TwitterGamingAward in tandem with the show’s annual debut, which helped pick out the moments in gaming on Twitter that “generated the best conversation.”

Twitter is always abuzz with tweets celebrating and discussing video games in several different capacities. For the entirety of the 2018 report, visit the official Twitter blog.