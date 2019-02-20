TwitchCon 2019 Returns To San Diego Convention Center With Fifth Annual Event

Twitch’s community celebration event TwitchCon will be returning to San Diego for its fifth annual celebration this year in September.

Twitch fans will descend upon the San Diego Convention Center on Sep. 27 through Sep. 29 as TwitchCon invites members of the Twitch livestream community, their fans, moderators, and developers, publishers, and brands to be a part of the show. Previously, the show was held in San Diego in 2016, and has returned once more.

TwitchCon panels, partner appearances, exhibitors, programming, and ticket sale information will be coming soon, though Twitch hasn’t released this information just yet. It’s coming at a later date, along with a way to purchase tickets to the event.

There are currently a limited number of reduced-rate hotel rooms near the San Diego Convention Center for interested parties, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for those interested in attending the Twitch-centric gathering, though passes to the show are not yet up for grabs.

The Twitch-centric convention typically brings tens of thousands of streaming fans together, and is expanding this year with the first TwitchCon Europe. The event has been going on since 2011, and invites users to come together to celebrate gaming, esports, anime, music, and art streams. TwitchCon Europe will kick off the festivities this year the it heads to Europe in Berlin, Germany this April. It will run from Apr. 13 through Apr. 14, and tickets are available now.