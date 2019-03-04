×
Twitch Celebrates Women's History Month With Featured Frontpage Streamers

Twitch is honoring female creators in honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

The platform is shining a spotlight on its “favorite women streamers,” ranging from competitive gamers to creative art streamers who will be featured on the front page all month long. On International Women’s Day (March 8), there will be a full slate of female streamers to check out, including AnnieFuschia, MCroft07, snowlit, and itsHafu. You can check out the full schedule for your favorite streamer via the Twitch blog.

Additionally, Twitch will be partnering for the second year in a row with the 1000 Dreams Fund (1DF) to raise money for women to get involved in the broadcasting industry and STEM initiatives. Last year, the community was able to raise $45,000, which translated into support for 60 women with the Twitch BroadcastHER grant from 1DF. It’s available for women streamers who are currently Twitch Affiliates or Partners. Fundraising efforts are being organized now through Tiltify.

Twitch Rivals will be inviting women from the “CS:GO” community to compete and raise money for the fund as well, with Twitch matching every dollar raised up to $25,000.

On March 8, Twitch will also host a special edition of Twitch Weekly, followed by an hour-long panel hosted by the company’s Anna Prosser and Head of Diversity & Inclusion Katrina Jones, as well as other as-yet-unnamed women from the tech and gaming industries.

