‘Twitch Sings’ Is the Streaming Platform’s First Video Game

Streaming platform Twitch is launching its first video game, it announced during its first-ever TwitchCon Europe event on Saturday.

“Twitch Sings” is a free karaoke-style game developed from the ground up for streaming. It’s launching with thousands of songs in its catalog, and Twitch promises to add more every week.

It also has a robust set of fully interactive social features, so audiences can participate alongside their favorite streamers. They can request songs, activate light shows ovations by cheering, or send singing challenges to performers like “sing like a cat.” This is all accomplished via Twitch chat and a custom interactive video overlay.

“‘Twitch Sings’ unites the fun and energy of being at a live show with the boundless creativity of streamers to make an amazing shared interactive performance,” said Joel Wade, executive producer of “Twitch Sings.” “Many games are made better on Twitch, but we believe there is a huge opportunity for those that are designed with streaming and audience participation at their core.”

In addition to the social features, “Twitch Sings” has options for solo performances and duets. Creators can customize personalized avatars or use a live camera feed on the game’s “jumbotron.” “Twitch Sings” also has a “Go Live” feature that lets streamers broadcast directly from the game’s interface in a few clicks. Don’t worry, OBS and Xsplit fans. It will work with your favorite broadcasting software, too.

Twitch made a few other announcements during TwitchCon Europe’s keynote address. The platform will soon pay partners, affiliates, and extension developers more quickly. Starting on Apr. 15, it will pay out eligible creators that have reached the $100 threshold in just 15 days after the close of the month, instead of 45. It’s also making its Bounty Board available to partners and select affiliates in Germany, France, and the UK. More countries will be added in the future. The Bounty Board lets creators browse and accept paid sponsorship opportunities directly from their Twitch dashboards.