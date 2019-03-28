Twitch Prime Members Get Up to One Year of Nintendo Switch Online

Twitch Prime members can get up to 12 free months of Nintendo Switch Online, Twitch Prime and Nintendo announced Thursday.

Beginning March 28, Twitch Prime members can claim three months of Nintendo Switch Online by visiting here. After that initial 60 days, users can come back to receive an additional nine months. Twitch Prime users who already have a Nintendo Switch Online membership will have the additional months added to their existing membership. Twitch Prime members have until Sept. 24, 2019 to claim their three months of Nintendo Switch Online, and until January 22, 2020 to claim the additional nine months.

“We’ve teamed up with Nintendo to bring members up to a full year of great experiences on Nintendo Switch,” said Vice President of Twitch Prime Ethan Evans in a prepared statement. “Gaming is better with Twitch Prime — members already get free PC games and in-game loot for blockbuster games, a Twitch channel subscription, and more every month, plus all the benefits of Amazon Prime.”

A Nintendo Switch Online membership offers a number of features for the Nintendo Switch, including online play and Save Data Cloud backup for compatible games, a collection of classic NES games with added online play, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and other special offers.