Twitch Prime and Riot Games Team Up for Four Months of ‘League of Legends’ Goodies

Twitch Prime and Riot Games are offering Prime members four months of free loot for “League of Legends” as part of a new promotion.

Twitch Prime members can currently claim a Rift Herald’s Capsule, which comes with two random Skin Shards, a random Legendary Skin Shard, and an exclusive emote. Once that capsule has been claimed, players will then receive an additional capsule every 30 days for the next four months. T

he capsules will include a Red Buff’s Capsule, Blue Buff’s Capsule, and a Baron’s Capsule to round out the drop. The final capsule in the series will come with a random Permanent Legendary Skin as well as another random Skin Shard and Emote. The additional Capsules will be randomly added to players’ accounts after claiming the initial drop. Prime members can claim their first capsule up until Aug. 28.

“’League of Legends’ has been one of the most-watched games on Twitch for years, and partnering with Riot to offer four months’ worth of ‘League of Legends’ loot to members is the kind of amazing content we get really excited about,” said Twitch Prime director Larry Plotnick. “We’re striving to make Prime the absolute best deal in gaming, and we’re off to a big start in 2019—we’ve already offered our members more than $900 worth of games and content this year. And that’s just the beginning. Stay tuned, because there’s a lot more goodness coming this summer.”

“League of Legends” is currently available to play for free on PC.