Twitch Prime Members Get A Bevy of Free Indie Gems This May

Twitch Prime members will have the chance to play indie favorites “Whispering Willows,” “Stealth Bastard Deluxe,” “The Little Acre,” “Majesty 1,” and “Majesty 2” as part of the Free Games with Prime program this May.

Members will also have the chance to claim in-game items from “League of Legends,” “StarCraft 2,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” and “World of Tanks”. In “League of Legends” users will be able to claim a special Summoner’s Crown Pack containing a random Permanent Skin, Ward Skin, and Summoner Icon up until May 14. For “StarCraft 2,” there is the “Get the Swann: Machined Bundle” available until May 22.  Until April 29, users can claim a customization bundle in “Black Ops 4,” while free in-game loot will be available for Twitch Prime members in “World of Tanks” up until April 30.

In the meantime, you’ll still have until April 30 to claim April’s Free Games With Prime, which includes “Her Story,” “InnerSpace,” “Joggernauts,” and “Keep in Mind”.

“We want Twitch Prime to be the best deal in gaming,” said Director of Twitch Prime Larry Plotnick in a prepared statement. “We’re focused on bringing Twitch Prime members amazing value all year long, no matter what kind of games they love, or what platforms they play on. We’ve got a lot of surprises in store for members this year and we’re just getting started!”

