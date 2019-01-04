×

Twitch Prime Gave Away More Than $3,000 Worth of Games in 2018

Twitch Prime members received more than $3,000 worth of gaming goodies in 2018, Twitch announced on Friday.

The service, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, gave away over 70 games throughout the year, including critically-acclaimed titles like “Civilization VI,” “Pillars of Eternity,” “Psychonauts,” and “Gone Home.” If every member played through every free game, it would add up to more than 1,100 hours of gameplay, it said. That’s the equivalent of watching every episode of “The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld,” “Game of Thrones,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Office, “30 Rock,” “Family Guy,” “Friends,” and “Parks and Recreation” back-to-back (with enough time left over to marathon the “Harry Potter” films, apparently.)

Additionally, Twitch Prime offered free in-game loot for 20 titles, including a legendary skin shard in “League of Legends,” exclusive deadmau5 skins in “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” a Golden Classic Card Pack for “Hearthstone,” and an exclusive skin, emote, pickaxe, glider, and back bling in “Fortnite.”

The service also faced a little controversy this year when it dropped one of its biggest perks — ad-free viewing. “Advertising is an important source of support for the creators who make Twitch possible,” the company said at the time. “This change will strengthen and expand that advertising opportunity for creators so they can get more support from their viewers for doing what they love.”

Twitch Prime’s free games for January lineup includes the Devolver Digital Holiday Pack, a collection of seven titles: “Broforce,” “Hotline Miami,” “Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number,” “The Messenger,” “STRAFE,” “Crossing Souls,” and “The Swords of Ditto.” There’s also the beautiful 2D action game “Hyper Light Drifter,” the surveillance thriller “Orwell,” stealth action game “Republique,” and the strategic sim game “Bomber Crew.”

Twitch is promising more surprises for the year ahead, with content coming from “some of the biggest hits from this holiday season.”

