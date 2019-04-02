×

Twitch PR Guru Named Head of Communications at StreamElements

Former Twitch PR Director Chase has been named head of communications at StreamElements, the company behind what is described as the fastest growing platform for live stream production, monetization, and audience engagement.

At StreamElements, Chase will oversee global communications for the brand. This follows six years at Twitch where he was the sole publicist responsible for all consumer and corporate communications and strategy.

Prior to Twitch, Chase was the Media Relations Director at Access Communications for 13 years, where he worked on software and hardware launches for brands like PlayStation, SEGA, 2K, and Disney Interactive, and on games like BioShock” and “The Last of Us”.

“I was attracted to StreamElements since their suite of tools for streamers has played a pivotal role in transforming live content creation from a hobby into an occupation,” said Chase, whose Cher-style moniker comes from his days as a DJ. “Because the DNA of the brand is rooted in empowering creators, including many of the top streamers, StreamElements’ vision is perfectly aligned with my passion for helping the scene thrive. It’s the era of creators as small businesses and I want to help tell the success side of that story.”

“Chase’s public relations work was integral to Twitch, where he took them from startup through their acquisition by Amazon, to building out their global presence on the communications front,” said Doron Nir, CEO and co-founder, StreamElements. “Given his in-depth knowledge of the content creator space and our shared belief in live streaming as the future of entertainment, he was the ideal choice to help elevate StreamElements presence in the industry.”

StreamElements is a free platform that offers video overlays, user chats, tipping, analytics, and consolidates many other streaming features into one place, making it simpler to monetize and grow your online community.

