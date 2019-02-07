×
'Apex Legends' Hits Twitch Running With $200,000 Competition

By

CREDIT: Respawn Entertainment

Free-to-play battle royale title “Apex Legends” launched two days ago, yet it’s already hosting its first big tournament on Twitch.

The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge takes place on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 and features 48 streamers competing for $200,000 in prizes, Twitch said in a blog post on Wednesday. Some of the online personalities participating in the event include DrDisrespect, TSM Myth, DisguisedToast, Shroud, and more.

Each day’s competition features 16 three-player squads who must earn the most points to win. Five points are awarded for each match victory, while each kill awards one point.

“To win, streamer squads have to show they’ve mastered the unique abilities of the game’s roster of legends, plus they’ll have to make the most of ‘Apex Legend’s’ new additions to the Battle Royale genre, like Smart Comms for improved call-outs and Respawn Beacons for defying death,” Twitch said.

The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge will air live on the /TwitchRivals channel.

“Apex Legends” is the latest game from “Titanfall” developer Respawn Entertainment. It combines familiar elements of the battle royale genre with elements of hero shooters like Blizzard Entertainment’s “Overwatch.” Players pick from a unique cast of characters, each with their own abilities and play styles, then drop into a large map where they must scrounge for weapons and gear before taking out their opponents.

The game’s first season reportedly begins in March. At that time, players can buy its Battle Pass to unlock challenges and cosmetic items. More characters, skins, and weapons are also expected in the near future.

