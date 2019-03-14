×
‘Left 4 Dead’ Dev Reveals New Co-Op Game ‘Back 4 Blood’

CREDIT: Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed cooperative zombie game “Left 4 Dead,” is back with a new project, it announced on Thursday.

Back 4 Blood” seeks to combine what made “Left 4 Dead” so successful with new features and technology. While Turtle Rock hasn’t released many details about the game, it said on its FAQ page it’s currently focusing on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The developer also stressed “Back 4 Blood” is not a battle royale title. It’s being published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, which said it’s thrilled to partner with Turtle Rock and help advance the co-op zombie genre.

“The talented team at Turtle Rock has been developing amazing games together for a long time, and this is a great opportunity to work with them to create a new gaming universe built specifically with the large co-op zombie shooter community in mind,” Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad said.

“It’s hard to overstate what an awesome opportunity this is. We get to return to a genre that was born in our studio with over ten years of additional experience and zombie ideas racked up in our brains,” said Chris Ashton, co-founder and design director at Turtle Rock Studios. “We also have some of the best teammates in the business at WBIE who understand our development process and are equally committed to our player-first mentality. We love being able to announce, so we can start working with the community right away.”

In addition to “Left 4 Dead,” Turtle Rock has worked on AAA multiplayer franchises like “Counter-Strike” and the ill-fated “Evolve.” But, the developer said it’s not resting on its laurels. Its goal is to take all it’s learned and push forward. It calls “Back 4 Blood” the “biggest challenge in this studio’s history.”

“We know this title has to stand out and we fully intend to make that happen,” said Turtle Rock Studios co-founder and creative director Phil Robb.

