Total Nintendo Switch Sales Near 35 Million as Nintendo Wraps Up Solid Fiscal Year

Nintendo sold about 2.5 million Switch systems in the fourth quarter ending in March, bringing the total of the systems sold for the fiscal year to just under 17 million units, the company reported Thursday. That 12.7% increase year-over-year, along with an 86.7% increase in software sales for the year, contributed to the company’s annual operating profit of 249.7 billion yen.

Despite the strong numbers, Nintendo delivered below analysts estimates, Bloomberg reports. Nintendo’s expectations to ship 18 million more consoles this year, also was below analyst expectations.

Nintendo has sold 34.74 million Switch since release as of the end of March, pushing it past the Nintendo 64’s lifetime sales and at about a third of the company’s massive Wii sales.

The year’s jump in software sales were thanks to the release of a number of major titles. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” recorded sales of 13.81 million units, “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee!” sold 10.63 million units, and “Super Mario Party” sold 6.4 million units. And “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” sold 7.47 million unit

The company also sold 5.95 million units of the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition and Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition.

On the mobile front, IP related income was 46.0 billion yen, a 17.0% increase year-over-year.

Predictably, the Nintendo 3DS continues to drop, with hardware sales down 60.2% compared to the previous year, and software sales down 62.9%.

Looking forward, Nintendo points to this month’s release of “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit” and the coming releases of “Super Mario Maker 2” in June, “Fire Emblem: Three Houses in July,” as well as “Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield,” “Animal Crossing,” and “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” as primary drivers for the system.

“We aim to contribute to momentum of the platform by continuously introducing attractive new titles in addition to popular titles already released,” according to the company’s earnings report.

The company also noted the release of “Dr. Mario World” and “Mario Kart Tour” on mobile.