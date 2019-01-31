‘Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam’ Stealth Launches on Android

Free-to-play mobile game “Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam” is now available on Android, developer Maple Media revealed on Thursday.

The skating title originally launched on iOS on Dec. 13 and quickly moved up the global App Store rankings, where it reached number six in the Sports category and number 30 overall. It’s the first time in over three years the popular, long-running “Tony Hawk” franchise released a game. The last one was 2015’s “Pro Skater 5.”

“Skate Jam” features a career mode with more than 15 different skate parks across five regions, each capped off with its own “boss” level. Players who complete them can unlock 10 unique characters and over 30 Birdhouse skateboards. The game also has an online tournament mode where players can compete to earn the most points and climb ranks.

Of course, since this is a free-to-play title, there are microtransactions. Players can accelerate their progress via in-game purchases. There’s even an option to subscribe for recurring boosts and additional rewards.

Sports star Tony Hawk was “intricately involved” in creating the game’s skateboarding mechanics, according to Maple Media. He helped the development team optimize tricks and controls, and he even hand-picked some of the soundtrack.

“I’m excited to introduce a mobile skateboarding experience that conveys the sensation and thrill of actual skating,” said Hawk in a December press release. “I think players of my older games will enjoy the nostalgic feel, while younger, mobile-first players will love the online competitive element. The goal is to connect generations of skateboarding fans, casual players, and competitive gamers, and this game is the ideal platform for that.”

Maple Media has introduced a few improvements to “Skate Jam” since its December launch, including Bluetooth controller support and the ability to customize controls so they match older “Tony Hawk” games.