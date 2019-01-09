×

‘The Division’ Franchise Moves From Steam to Epic Games Store

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s “The Division” franchise appears to be ditching Steam on PC. The publisher is bringing “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” to the Epic Games Store, it announced on Wednesday. It will not be sold on Steam, the company confirmed to Variety.

The online action-RPG sequel comes out on Mar. 15 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The PC version is available to preorder now on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Although it currently has an info page on Steam — and its predecessor is sold there as well — a Ubisoft representative told Variety it has no plans to release “The Division 2” on Valve’s storefront.

This new partnership doesn’t mean Ubisoft is totally abandoning Steam. A number of upcoming titles will launch on both Uplay and Steam, including “Far Cry: New Dawn,” the publisher told Variety. All games previously released on Uplay and Steam are also still available on both platforms. But, Ubisoft and Epic said they will partner on additional select titles in the future. They will reveal more details later this year.

The Epic Games Store launched in early December and currently offers a curated selection of PC and Mac titles. It also offers developers a generous 88% cut of revenues. Steam, which is currently the largest digital games storefront, takes about 30% of all revenues, for comparison.

Related

“The Division 2” is one of the first high-profile AAA titles to come to the Epic Games Store. Ubisoft and Epic say they’re now working to integrate key components of Ubisoft’s Uplay ecosystem and Epic’s online services to give players more seamless social features.

“We entrust Epic to deliver a smooth journey for our fans, from pre-ordering the game and enjoying our beta to the launch of ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’ on Mar. 15,” said Ubisoft vice president of partnerships Chris Early. “Epic continues to disrupt the video game industry, and their third-party digital distribution model is the latest example, and something Ubisoft wants to support.”

Set seven months after the events of the previous game, “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” moves its setting from New York City to Washington D.C. The PC version is being developed by Massive in parallel with its console brethren and it has features that cater specifically to a wide variety of gaming builds, Ubisoft said. It will also offer a “substantial” campaign and a “robust” endgame that will expand via free DLC for all players.

More Gaming

  • Media Molecule and Hello Games Devs

    Media Molecule and Hello Games Devs to Open First GDC 19 Main Stage Presentation

    Developers from Media Molecule’s “Dreams” team and Hello Games’ “No Man’s sky” will open this year’s first GDC Main Stage Presentation, a new annual multi-speaker event that aims to give insight into the creative challenges and opportunities of game development, organizers of the Game Developers Conference announced on Wednesday. This year’s presentation, called The Developer’s [...]

  • 'The Division' Franchise Moves From Steam

    'The Division' Franchise Moves From Steam to Epic Games Store

    Ubisoft’s “The Division” franchise appears to be ditching Steam on PC. The publisher is bringing “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” to the Epic Games Store, it announced on Wednesday. It will not be sold on Steam, the company confirmed to Variety. The online action-RPG sequel comes out on Mar. 15 on PC, PlayStation 4, and [...]

  • New Block Creation, Weapons, and Adjustments

    New Block Creation, Weapons, and Adjustments in Latest 'Fortnite' Patch

    A new community creation makes its way to The Block, along with new weapons and minor adjustments in the latest update to “Fortnite,” Epic Games revealed in its patch notes Wednesday. V7.10 Content Update #3 has additions for Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World modes. But, let’s start out with the most popular mode, [...]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Gets New Zombies Mode Next Week

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is scheduled to receive a new Gauntlets mode to Zombies’ Voyage of Despair map next week, Treyarch announced on Tuesday. Console players can also expect Update 1.11 to hit next week, which will feature an improved interface for looting in Blackout, and the addition of three new Elixirs on [...]

  • Kirby and Yoshi Get Release Dates

    'Kirby' and 'Yoshi' Get Release Dates in March

    “Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” and “Yoshi’s Crafted World” are both releasing in March, Nintendo announced Tuesday via press release. Both of the games, which each feature a handcrafted look, were announced with no firm release date— Kirby last year, and Yoshi’s game in 2017. “Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” is coming first on March 5, and “Yoshi’s [...]

  • An aerial flyby show over Los

    Activision Blizzard Exec Shuffle Appoints New Heads of Activision, King, Emerging Business

    Continuing a month-long string of internal shuffling, Activision Blizzard Wednesday announced new presidents for Activision and King. The company also announced a new head for the company’s emerging businesses. The move comes following two high profile departures from the company earlier this month. Call of Duty Executive vice president and general manager Rob Kostich was named president [...]

  • Facebook: Devolver Digital's Instagram Page Led

    Facebook: Devolver Digital's Instagram Page Led to Pulled 'Gris' Ad

    An image on Devolver Digital’s Instagram account is the reason why Facebook recently removed an ad for indie platformer “Gris” from its platform, a representative told Variety on Tuesday. “Facebook rejected a ‘Gris’ launch trailer ad for this ‘sexually suggestive’ scene so this year is going great so far,” Devolver Digital tweeted on Monday. The publisher [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad