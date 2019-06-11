Tokyo RPG Factory’s ‘Oninaki’ Slated for Worldwide Release in August

Tokyo RPG Factory’s “Oninaki” will launch worldwide Aug. 22, Square Enix confirmed Monday night at E3. The game was first announced in February during a Nintendo Direct livestream.

“Players assume the role of a Watcher named Kagachi, doing battle by ‘manifesting’ the souls of Daemons, which act as the classes found in traditional role-playing games. Each Daemon has its own unique weapons and skills, and players can shift between them in real time to gain the upper hand in battle,” Square Enix says in the game’s official synopsis. “Moving between the Living World and the realm of the dead known as the Beyond, Kagachi must save the souls of the Lost, as the story of life and reincarnation in this wondrous kingdom unfolds.”

Japanese developer Tokyo RPG Factory — a Square Enix subsidiary — was formed in 2014, and has since released 2016’s “I Am Setsuna” and 2017’s “Lost Sphear.” The studio specializes in games that harken back to the role-playing games of the 1990s, such as the beloved “Chrono Trigger.”

“Oninaki” will be available on PlayStation 4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

