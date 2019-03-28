Gearbox Announces ‘Tiny Tina’s Robot Tea Party’ Card Game

During Gearbox’s PAX East 2019 presentation, Randy Pitchford took to the stage to show off a new card game in the “Borderlands” universe.
“Tiny Tina’s Robot Tea Party” is the first “Borderlands” tea party of its kind, and is available for purchase on the PAX East show floor.
The game was created as part of a partnership between Gearbox, Nerdvana Games, and XYZ Labs. It features 80 total cards with the following denominations: 5 Claptrap Bodies, 54 Parts, and 21 Actions. It’s a game for 2-5 players with rounds that last around 15 minutes and is meant for players ages 13 and up.
This story is developing…
