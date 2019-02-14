×
THQ Nordic Acquires ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ Studio Warhorse

CREDIT: Warhorse Studios

Video game publisher THQ Nordic AB is acquiring Prague-based Warhorse Studios, the developer behind the indie hit “Kingdom Come: Deliverance,” it announced on Wednesday.

The deal will cost THQ Nordic €33.2 million and will give the publisher all of the intellectual property rights for “Kingdom Come: Deliverance,” along with 100% of Warhorse Studio’s shares. Warhorse CEO Martin Frývalský called the move an important milestone for the developer.

“We began as a small start-up with a handful of employees who were enthusiastic enough to join this challenging project,” he said. “The skills of our team members, trust and support of our main investor and passion of our fans, who supported development of ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ through a Kickstarter campaign, helped us grow to an international level. We believe that backing by THQ Nordic will give us an extra push in our mission to bring exciting games to our customers and extend the frontiers of the gaming industry.”

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance” came to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One exactly one year ago today. Set during the 1403 war in Bohemia, it tells the story of a blacksmith’s son looking for revenge for his murdered family. The game has sold over two million copies since launch, and Warhorse’s net revenues reached approximately €42 million in 2018.

”Warhorse Studios is one of the leading independent studios in Europe and I am proud to welcome them to the THQ Nordic group,” said THQ Nordic AB CEO Lars Wingefors. “I look forward to continue working with the founders who will continue managing the studio under strong creative freedom for many years to come.”

THQ Nordic has acquired a number of game developers and intellectual properties in recent months, including 38 Studios’ “Kingdoms of Amalur,” “Wreckfest” developer Bugbear Entertainment, and Stainless Games’ “Carmaggedon.”

