THQ Nordic Acquires ‘Outcast’ IP From Original Creators

CREDIT: THQ Nordic

Publisher THQ Nordic is hoovering up another video game intellectual property. This time, it’s acquiring the 1999 action-adventure “Outcast” from its three original creators, it announced on Thursday.

While THQ Nordic AB is handling the acquisition, daily operations will be conducted by THQ Nordic GmbH in Vienna, Austria. This includes sales and distribution, evaluation of sequels, and possible new content.

Outcast” was named adventure game of the year by GameSpot when it released on PC in 1999. Its story revolves around a former U.S. Navy SEAL named Cutter Slade who must escort three scientists on a mission to close a black hole on the alien world of Adelpha. The game was re-released on Good Old Games in 2010. Its developer, Appeal, was reportedly working on a sequel called “Outcast II: The Lost Paradise” when it went bankrupt in 2001.

THQ Nordic has acquired a number of video game IPs in recent months. Publisher Deep Silver, one of its subsidiaries, announced it was acquiring “TimeSplitters” and “Second Sight” in August. THQ Nordic then scooped up the “Kingdoms of Amalur” IP and other assets from the now-defunct 38 Studios in September. That same month, it also announced it was acquiring “Alone in the Dark” and “Act of War” from Atari Europe SAS. It grabbed racing title “Wreckfest” from developer Bugbear Entertainment in November, then in December announced it was acquiring “Carmageddon” from Stainless Games.

THQ Nordic now has 55 games under development, it revealed during a third-quarter earnings report. About 35 of those projects are currently unannounced.

