THQ Nordic AB CEO Apologizes for 8chan AMA

THQ Nordic
CREDIT: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic AB CEO and co-founder Lars Wingefors is apologizing to employees, fans, and business partners after last week’s controversial 8chan AMA.

“This letter is to offer my sincerest apologies and regret for THQ Nordic GmbH Vienna’s interaction with the controversial website 8chan last Tuesday, Feb. 26,” he said in a statement on the company’s investors website. “I condemn all unethical content this website stands for. Even if no one within the THQ Nordic Group would ever endorse such content, I realize simply appearing there gave an implicit impression that we did.”

THQ Nordic announced it was hosting its AMA on 8chan on Twitter, adding, “… and we have no idea why. Come join us!” The announcement received immediate backlash from the gaming community. 8chan is an imageboard site with a pretty unsavory reputation. It’s reportedly been linked to child porn, targeted online harassment campaigns, “swatting,” and white supremacy.

When asked on Twitter why it chose 8chan to host its AMA, THQ Nordic said, “The opportunity was here and we took it. We got approached in a very friendly and polite manner and were assured said person will take care of the nasty stuff. So, here we are.”

Wingefors is now taking full responsibility for the publisher’s actions and communications. “I have spent the past several days conducting an internal investigation into this matter. I assure you that every member of the organization has learned from this past week’s events,” he said. “I take this matter very seriously and we will take appropriate action to make sure we have the right policies and systems in place to avoid similar mistakes in the future.”

Wingefors ended his statement by saying that the Swedish company firmly supports equality and diversity. He said it’s also working to actively combat discrimination, harassment, and misconduct. It’s also already developing new work processes based on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Reporting Initiative standards, and it will accelerate that work going forward.

