‘This War of Mine’ Sells 4.5 Million Copies Since Launch

Indie survival/strategy game “This War of Mine” has sold over 4.5 million copies since its launch in 2014, developer 11 Bit Studios announced on Wednesday.

It’s performing successfully on all platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, and Android), the studio said. Its biggest market is the United States, while the smallest is Christmas Island, where only a single copy was sold.

“This War of Mine” is about a group of civilians struggling in a besieged city during a war. Inspired by the 1992-96 Siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War, it tasks the player with gathering supplies, crafting tools, and making difficult decisions as they keep people out of danger, healthy, and fed until there’s a ceasefire. The game has won over 100 awards since launch, 11 Bit Studios said, including Independent Games Festival awards, Games For Change awards, and the SXSW Cultural Innovation Award.

All of the revenues from sales of “This War of Mine’s” downloadable content are going to War Child, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children affected by conflict in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Yemen. The organization has opened temporary learning centers, placed kids in foster families, provided summer schooling, and more. 11 Bit Studios has donated over $500,000 to War Child so far.

The developer also released a new standalone story-driven expansion last week called “This War of Mine: Stories — Father’s Promise” on iOS and Android. It features a narrative based on an audio drama by famous Polish author Łukasz Orbitowski, new locations, and remastered visuals.