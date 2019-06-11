The ‘Zelda: Link’s Awakening’ Remake Drops in September

“Link’s Awakening” hits the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 20, Nintendo announced during a livestream on Tuesday. The remake was first announced in February during a Nintendo Direct broadcast.

The new 3D reimagining of the 1993 Game Boy classic will feature a dungeon-creator mode that allows users to build and play through their very own “Zelda” levels.

“Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants,” Nintendo writes in a press release. “To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments and awaken the Wind Fish. Players explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a new art style. Battle enemies, conquer numerous dungeons, and uncover the hidden secrets of the island while encountering ‘Super Mario’ enemies like Goombas, Chain Chomps, and Piranha Plants. Players can also earn Chambers (Dungeon Rooms) and arrange them to complete objectives in the new Chamber Dungeon.”

A collectible toys-to-life Amiibo figure and a special Dreamer Edition, which includes an art book, will both ship alongside the standard edition of the game on Sept. 20.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.