The Weeknd Teams Up With Overwatch League

Grammy-winning musician The Weeknd has joined OverActive Media, the parent company behind the Overwatch League’s Toronto Defiant and Splyce.

The partnership between The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, will make Tesfaye the first Toronto Defiant and Splyce global ambassador and an integral part of the esports brands in Canada and on a global scale. OAM is currently an esports brand that includes owners of teams who play titles like “Call of Duty,” “League of Legends,” “Rocket League,” “StarCraft,” and “Smite.” It’s one of five organizations in the world that offers permanent slots on Splyce’s “League of Legends” team and its “Overwatch” team.

“As a big esports fan, I am really excited to be involved in this project,” said Tesfaye. “I am looking forward to collaborating with OverActive Media in unique and innovative ways.”

Toronto Defiant fans will see joint efforts from The Weeknd as Stage 2 of the 2019 Overwatch League season wears on, though there aren’t any exact details on what’s coming next.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming a global superstar like Abel to our investor family,” said CEO and President of OverActive Media Chris Overholt. “Abel’s standing in the music industry will provide our Toronto Defiant and Splyce brands the opportunity reach more fans and engage new audiences.”

Additional details will be coming to the OAM social media accounts in the near future about The Weeknd’s involvement.