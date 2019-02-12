×
‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Gets Limited Collector’s Pack

Skybound Games is preparing to launch Episode 4 of Telltale’s “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” this March, and players can purchase a Collector’s Pack ahead of its debut.

The Collector’s Pack is a Skybound.com exclusive item and includes a boxed physical version of the Final Season in its entirety as well as an AJ pin and figure. The enamel pin features AJ’s head, while the figure is 4″ and stylized to resemble AJ’s in-game character model.

The figure and pin will come packaged in a gift box along with a copy of the game, and the set will come in “extremely limited” quantities. For Skybound Insiders, or members of Skybound Games’ rewards club for buyers, pre-orders are open today, with a bonus 5 percent off regular price. Buyers who aren’t currently members of the club can sign up now, or come back on Tuesday, when pre-orders are open to all non-Insiders, but without the 5 percent discount.

Skybound Games has cautioned that there will not be more of this special edition available to purchase, so if you’re interested it’s imperative to go ahead and buy it now. Pre-orders close March 17 or while supplies last, and once it’s gone, it will be unavailable “forever.”

The fourth episode of “The Walking Dead: The Final Season” is due to launch on March 26, 2019 and is called “Take Us Back.” It is part of the last two episodes’ launch that was previously handled by Telltale Games before the studio’s closure and Skybound Entertainment stepped in to acquire the rights of the game to finish off the series.

