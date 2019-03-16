×
Riot Games Consulted on ‘The Simpsons’ Esports Episode

By
Variety Staff

THE SIMPSONS: As Bart begins to excel in video game competitions, Homer discovers a passion for coaching him. Lisa attempts to bring Homer back to reality, but the plan causes chaos in the ÒE My SportsÓ episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 17 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voice Natasha Lyonne (Second from L). THE SIMPSONS ª and © 2019 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
CREDIT: Fox

Esports has made it into the world of “The Simpsons.”

Sunday’s episode of America’s longest-running sitcom series, titled “E My Sports,” will see Bart Simpson begin to excel at video game competitions with Homer as his passionate coach. When Lisa attempts to bring her father back to earth, however, chaos ensues.

Whalen Rozelle and Jarred Kennedy, the co-heads of Esports at Riot Games, and David ‘Phreak’ Turley, legendary commentator from the “League of Legends” North American league LCS, lent their expertise to the production to ensure the experience depicted in the episode was authentic to the players, fans and coaches who compete professionally in “League of Legends.”

This cameo of esports culture into the mainstream is the latest in a series of moves by Riot Games to introduce sports and entertainment fans to the excitement and drama that is professional “League of Legends.” Recently, Netflix profiled LCS pro play in their series “7 Days Out,” which follows teams during the week leading up to one of the league’s most competitive annual events. Prior to that, the Vox program “Explained,” looked at the overall rise and professionalization of esports – specifically at “League of Legends.”

The Simpsons” airs at 8 p.m. PT on Fox.

